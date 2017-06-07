Bob Layton editorial: Liking to use ‘like’

A question for you today about Facebook and Instagram and such.

Several students in California are suing their school district, after they were disciplined for “liking” racist images posted by a fellow student.

Their lawsuit says the school district violated their right to freedom of speech.

The student who posted the images, including nooses drawn around the necks of a black student and a coach, has been suspended.

One of the issues in this trial will be whether “likes” should be treated the same as the original post.

WATCH: Facebook struggles to police violent and hateful content

I’ve talked to several young people about their use of “like.”

They tell me they may like that the person had the courage to do something, but that does not mean they agree with what he did.

Some tell me they would add a comment if they agreed or disagreed.

Others would choose “anger” or “hate” emojis.

Tell me your reasons for using “like” or if you will “like” reading about the court case, or if you would “like” to know how it turns out.

READ MORE: FaceApp apologizes after backlash over ‘racist’ skin lightening filter

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.