Winnipeg Blue Bombers go local in receiver shakeup

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have made a handful of changes to their roster of receivers including the signing of Winnipegger Derek Yachison.

The 24-year-old returned home last year to play for the Manitoba Bisons after spending five seasons with the British Columbia Football Conference’s Kamloops Broncos. Yachison set a single-season conference record for receptions in 2015, earning him the Canadian Junior Football League’s Outstanding Offensive Player award. The Murdoch Mackay Collegiate graduate was also named a BCFC all-star twice during his time with the Broncos.

The Bombers also signed receiver L’Damian Washington on Wednesday morning. The American made a brief appearance on the Edmonton Eskimos’ practice roster last season. He’s also spent time on seven NFL rosters.

To make room for the two additions, Winnipeg released Canadian receiver Rahul Madan. The move comes just five days after the Bombers brought the Ontario-product aboard.