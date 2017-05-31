New downtown Saskatoon street sweeper expected to save money

The city and the Downtown Saskatoon business improvement district (BID) have a new piece of equipment to show off.

The Micro Air Street Sweeper is designed to work in tight places like sidewalks, gutters and bike lanes.

READ MORE: Saskatoon changing city street sweeping approach for 2017

It also uses different technology than traditional sweepers to control dust in high population areas.

The city will be providing the equipment and training and BID will supply staffing.

Downtown BID employees currently sweep sidewalks manually and the city clears catch basins, gutters and bike lanes.

Combining the jobs is expected to save the city $20,000.

“In this case, using new partnerships and new technology will hopefully improve the way BID sweep their sidewalks, and provide a cost savings for the city at the same time,” Brandon Harris, the city’s director of roadways and operations, said.

READ MORE: Street sweeping, pothole repairs underway in Saskatoon

Downtown Saskatoon BID executive director Brent Penner said a clean district is a top priority and the new equipment will allow staff to operate more efficiently in keeping the area clean.

The sweeper will be evaluated at the end of the pilot project this fall.