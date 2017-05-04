Saskatoon changing city street sweeping approach for 2017

The City of Saskatoon will begin its residential street sweeping program with two significant changes next week.

City crews swept select priority roads earlier this year, allowing residents to use them for on-street parking while neighbourhood streets are swept.

The change is meant to get people in and out of residential neighbourhoods faster, while limiting parking tickets and other hassles, according to Brandon Harris, the city’s director of roadways and operations.

“Really, our ultimate goal is to lower the instances of tickets and tows,” Harris said.

Unlike last year, school zones will be swept during the day by a combination of city and private contractors.

Daytime school zone sweeping is expected to save the city money and result in school zones being cleared earlier in the season.

“Parents will still be allowed to drop off their kids and pick them up at the appropriate times,” Harris said.

“But we do ask that outside of drop-offs and pick-ups, that in school zones, where it’s posted, that parents and other people remove their vehicles,” he added.

Barring any major weather delays, residential street sweeping is scheduled for completion near the end of June.