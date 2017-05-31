Donald Trump will pull out of 2015 Paris climate agreement

Upon returning from his first international trip, U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to pull out of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Trump later said on Twitter that he would make an official announcement about his decision over the next few days.

I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

The report was first reported by Axios news and later confirmed by Reuters, Fox and the Associated Press. According to the report, which cited two anonymous sources, details on the withdrawal are still being worked on.

The Associated Press later cited an anonymous White House official who said that there may be “caveats in language” that Trump uses to make the announcement, which leaves open the possibility that the decision isn’t final.

WATCH: Trudeau, other leaders try to sway Trump at G7

Trump attended the G7 meeting for the first time over the weekend, and remained undecided on upholding the agreement for the duration of his time there. The Summit concluded on May 27 without those in attendance having arrived at a resolution.

READ MORE: Trump tweets he’ll make final decision on Paris climate agreement next week

The Paris climate accord was ratified by nearly 200 countries in 2015, and aims to limit global warming by reducing carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels. Under former President Obama, the United States committed to reducing its emissions by 26 to 28 per cent from 2005 levels by 2025.

Obama went on to praise the Paris climate accord during his trip to Europe earlier this month.

WATCH: Germany calls out U.S. for leading ‘very unsatisfying’ climate debate at G7 summit

Leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said publicly on Saturday that they’d hoped for a different outcome from the climate change debate. He then tweeted that he would make an announcement about his decision this week.

However, one day after leaving the trip, it was revealed by White House sources, including Pruitt, that Trump still intended to leave the agreement. Axios reports that this is the most significant move Trump has made to unravel the climate change legacy of the Obama administration.

WATCH: Bernie Sanders critical of Trump for not addressing social security, climate change

The pullout is reportedly being worked on by a small team who faces a decision between a formal withdrawal that could take almost three years, or leaving the UN treaty that the accord was based on, which would take less time but would be more extreme.

WATCH: U.S., China ratify landmark Paris climate agreement

The report also states that a letter from 22 Republican U.S. senators influenced the decision. The United States is currently the world’s second-largest carbon-dioxide emitter, behind China. This decision will make the U.S. one of three UN countries, along with Syria and Nicaragua, to not ratify this agreement.

READ MORE: Donald Trump views on climate change ‘evolving’ amid push to stay in Paris accord

Canada, the European Union and China have said they will honour their commitments to the pact even if the United States withdraws .The Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila said Wednesday that it would be a significant setback if the United States withdraws from the agreement.

“If this is true, it is a big setback. Then, we must find partners to continue, because this work must not stop,” Sipila said. Climate change was a priority for Finland in the Arctic Council as well as the European Union, he said.

More to come.

— With files from Reuters