May 30, 2017 7:25 am
Updated: May 30, 2017 7:26 am

Donald Trump lashes out at Germany after Angela Merkel questions U.S. reliability as an ally

By Staff Reuters

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with President Donald Trump during a family photo with G7 leaders at the Ancient Greek Theater of Taormina, during the G7 Summit, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Taormina, Italy.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci
BERLIN – U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Germany on Tuesday for its trade surplus and military spending levels, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel rammed home her doubts about the reliability of the United States as an ally.

“We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change,” Trump tweeted.

On Monday, Merkel underlined her doubts about the reliability of the United States as an ally, venting European frustrations with Trump after back-to-back summits last week, but said she was a “convinced trans-Atlanticist.”

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

