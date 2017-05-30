Donald Trump lashes out at Germany after Angela Merkel questions U.S. reliability as an ally

BERLIN – U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Germany on Tuesday for its trade surplus and military spending levels, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel rammed home her doubts about the reliability of the United States as an ally.

“We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change,” Trump tweeted.

On Monday, Merkel underlined her doubts about the reliability of the United States as an ally, venting European frustrations with Trump after back-to-back summits last week, but said she was a “convinced trans-Atlanticist.”