Winnipeg Goldeyes hang on for first home win of the season

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Goldeyes earned their first home win of the season on Tuesday.

The Goldeyes (8-4) built up an eight run lead and hung on for an 8-4 victory over the visiting Sioux Falls Canaries (3-8) at Shaw Park.

Kevin McGovern was nearly flawless for eight innings. He retired 18 consecutive batters before allowing four runs in the ninth inning. He struck out seven Canaries’ batters in improving to 2-0 on the season.

Three Goldeyes players cleared the fence in the win. David Bergin, Andrew Sohn and Mason Katz all hit home runs for the Goldeyes. Sohn finished the night with four RBI. Bergin now has home runs in consecutive games against his ex-team.

Canaries starting pitcher Joe Bircher was tagged with the loss after allowing five earned runs on nine hits over five and two-thirds innings.

Home plate umpire Derek Whitfield had to call more than just balls and strikes on this night. In the ninth inning a spectator ran onto the field, circled the base paths and was tackled by Whitfield before being hauled away by security.

The four game series continues on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 11:00 am.

