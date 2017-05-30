Police at Orlando Airport in standoff with armed man: reports

Police were in a standoff with an armed man at Florida’s Orlando International Airport on Tuesday, the airport said, and there were no indications of shots being fired or anyone being injured.

“Incident ongoing involving man with weapon in terminal – Level 1 A-side, rental car area. Police on scene, area contained. Min impact to ops,” the airport said on its Twitter feed.

People have been removed from the area where the incident was taking place, local media reports said.

