Mock drunk driving crash scares students straight at Royal West Academy

It’s prom season across Montreal and along with the graduation ceremonies and diplomas often comes the parties and the alcohol.

Royal West Academy is trying to teach students about the possible consequences of drinking and driving in a different and shocking way.

Along with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), they arranged a mock car accident involving a drunk driver on Tuesday.

It came complete with real firefighters, police officers and paramedics.

A local towing company donated a pair of wrecked cars and nine students served as actors.

Students said they thought the simulated accident sent a stronger message than just hearing a speech at an assembly.

“It’s one thing for someone to go up there and talk about it,” said Jordan Hart, one of the Grade 11 students who acted in the accident. “But for our grade to go out there and see our classmates near death or even dead, it’s just insane and unbelievable – which is why they were all so in awe.”

Dozens of Grade 11 students watched with looks of shock on their faces as their classmates acted out the chaotic scene. Some of the actors were covered in realistic-looking fake blood and wounds.

“Prom time seems to be a big target for this,” said MADD Montreal President Debbie Coveny. “Students get wrapped up in the fun and the excitement and they just want to get to every party going on that evening. So sometimes they don’t think.”

Coveny said Monday marked the first time a Montreal school had played out a mock crash scenario. She said she hoped to do it at more schools in the coming years.