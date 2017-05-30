Langley
May 30, 2017 2:07 pm

Woman’s body found in pond in Langley park

By Online News Producer  Global News

Campbell Valley Park in Langley, where a body was found on May 29, 2017.

Google maps
A group walking through a park in Langley made a grisly discovery Monday afternoon.

As they were walking through Campbell Valley Park, the group found a woman’s body in a pond.

Police were called and the dive team was able to recover the body from the water. Investigators are working with the BC Coroner and say they do not suspect foul play.

Currently, police are reaching out to other jurisdictions to see if a female matching the description has been reported missing.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman, who was not carrying any identification but is believed to be in her 60s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Langley RCMP.
