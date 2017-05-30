Saskatoon school divisions rejigging elementary school busing

Saskatoon’s two school divisions are making changes to their transportation guidelines for the 2017-18 school year.

Starting in September 2017, shared busing will be implemented for Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) where feasible.

Noon busing for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will end and school officials said half-day kindergarten classes may shift to a full-day, every other day model.

Pre-kindergarten students will also be transported with K-8 student where applicable.

The walking distance to be eligible for busing is also increasing, where applicable, from 0.8 kilometres to 1.2 kilometres.

Bus travel down crescents is also being eliminated and students will have to walk to and from a main artery where the walking distance to a stop is 450 metres or less.

Officials with the two school boards said the changes are in response to reductions in funding from the province.

“We can no longer afford to maintain our current level of service without affecting student learning in the classroom, so we need to make some tough decisions around transportation for next year,” GSCS board chair Diane Boyko said in a statement.

“We know this will be a challenge for some families,” SPS board chair Ray Morrison added.

“However, our focus is on best maintaining our classrooms.”

Morrison said money saved from eliminating two bus routes can pay for another teacher.

“This has a direct impact on student engagement and achievement, which is our priority,” Morrison said.

The move is expected to save approximately $1-million for each school division.

GSCS is facing a funding shortfall of $9.7 million and SPS has an $11.5 million shortfall in 2017-18.

School boards must submit their 2017-18 budgets to the Ministry of Education by June 30, 2017.