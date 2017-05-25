Saskatoon Catholic schools eliminating 12 positions due to budget shortfall

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) is eliminating a job category due to a budget shortfall.

Twelve aboriginal student retention workers have been issued layoff notices.

They can decide between finding different employment within the division or accepting a severance package.

The workers provide support to improve student outcomes, including attendance and graduation rates.

CUPE, the union that represents them, said the positions are greatly need and is worried the gap will never be filled.

The school division anticipates more changes are still to come due to a $9.7 million shortfall in the provincial budget.