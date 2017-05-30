Crime
May 30, 2017 12:41 pm
Updated: May 30, 2017 1:50 pm

Nova Scotia election: Racist and Nazi graffiti found on election signs

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Graffiti depicting racist and Nazi imagery were found on the signage of candidates in the Preston-Dartmouth riding.

Prospective voters in the Preston-Dartmouth riding woke up to a rude surprise on election day, finding racist and Nazi graffiti on candidate’s signage.

Each of the NDP, Progressive Conservatives and Liberal candidates suffered from the defaced signs.

Irvine Carvey, the Progressive Conservative candidate, had his sign defaced with a swastika and the phrase, “Sieg heil,” traditionally used as a Nazi salute.

NDP candidate Shelley Fashan, had a monkey drawn on her sign while Liberal candidate Keith Colwell, had the number 1488 marked on his.

Candidates from each of the three major parties had their signs defaced

Courtesy of Tyler Simmons
Liberal candidate had the number 1488 written on his sign. The figure is usually used by white supremacists.

Courtesy of Tyler Simmons
NDP candidate Shelley Fashan had a monkey drawn on her sign

Courtesy of Tyler Simmons

1488 is a combination of two symbols used by white supremacists. The number 14 represents the fourteen words that make up the white supremacist phrase, “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” The 88 is short hand for HH or “Heil Hitler,” as H is the eighth number in the alphabet.

NDP Leader Gary Burill condemned the defaced signs in a tweet on Tuesday.

Jennifer Clarke, an RCMP spokesperson, said the Mounties are now aware of the signs and are looking into it.

Prior to 2012, Preston-Dartmouth was a protected riding, created to increase the chances that an African Nova Scotian would be elected to the legislature. It includes the historic African Nova Scotian communities of East Preston, North Preston and Cherrybrook.

 — More to come. 

