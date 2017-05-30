Lethbridge man in life-threatening condition after being struck by SUV

Charges are not expected to be laid after a man was hit by an SUV late Monday night.

Lethbridge police responded to the call at around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Mayor Magrath Drive and 12 Avenue south.

Investigators say the southbound SUV struck the man as he was crossing Mayor Magrath Drive.

He sustained serious head injuries and was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries, before being airlifted to Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the street against a “do not walk” signal while the SUV was proceeding through a green light, and there is evidence to suggest the pedestrian had been drinking.