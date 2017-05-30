Fringe Festival returns to London

For the next week and a half, Londoners can enjoy the best of the arts, right here at home.

Fringe Festival is back for its 18th year and there are all kinds of dramatic performances and other artistic displays on tap.

Starting Tuesday with a performance showcase at the Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m., residents can take in dramas, musicals, comedies and even magic shows until Wednesday, June 10.

Communications co-ordinator Thomas Sayers tells AM980 that world-class performers will be here to share their talents.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about getting people to expand their horizons and what better way to do that than theatre in London? You don’t even have to go very far, if you’re downtown on a weeknight or over the weekend and you’re like, ‘Hey, I have an hour to kill,’ why not go see a show? It’s that easy.”

Roughly 38 of the 45 companies offering shows over the festival are expected to participate in Tuesday’s showcase, providing audiences a taste of what is to come.

The shows are scheduled across eight venues in the downtown core and Old East Village.

For more information about tickets, venues and schedules, visit londonfringe.ca.