May 30, 2017 2:06 am
Updated: May 30, 2017 2:07 am

A hunter shot a black bear. Wounded, it bit his nephew, and then it was killed

By Staff The Associated Press

In this April 22, 2012, file photo, a black bear grazes in a field in Calais, Vt. The black bear population in northern New England is growing, and wildlife managers said this yearÄôs hunt for the animals is especially important to control their population. The growing bear population has caused some confrontations between people and bears, especially during dry summers like this one.

AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File
Authorities say a wounded black bear attacked and injured an Idaho hunter, who was able to shoot the animal after the two tumbled down a hill.

Evin Oneale of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a statement Monday that the bear bit 43-year-old Marvin Jennings of Boise multiple times on an arm and leg. He was flown to a hospital, where he’s recovering.

Oneale says Jennings and his uncle were hunting Sunday when they saw the large bear approaching their bait. The uncle shot and wounded the animal, which ran away.

After some time, Jennings got closer and the bear charged him, knocking him down. It bit Jennings before he killed it.

Wildlife officials say they interviewed the hunters and witnesses and examined the bear, which was healthy but old.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

