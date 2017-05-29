Hot, dry weather in Alberta this week ideal for wildfire growth

EDMONTON – Compared to the previous two years, it’s been a quiet season for wildfires but officials warn that could be about to change.

On average, about 3,000 to 4,000 hectares to wildland have burned by this time in the year. Travis Fairweather from Alberta Wildfire tells Global News that less than 1,000 hectares have burned in 2017.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a fairly quiet wildfire season so far this spring… So down a fair bit, and definitely in terms of area burned, quite a bit less,” Fairweather said.

However, the past few weeks have been warm and dry in Alberta, leading to increased concern, especially in northern Alberta.

Fairweather says the wildfire hazard is at an extreme level in the Slave Lake and High Level regions. Elsewhere, the Lac La Biche, Whitecourt, Peace River and Fort McMurray areas have a very high fire danger rating.

“We definitely want to remind Albertans to use a lot of extra caution out there,” Fairweather cautioned.

Of the 13 wildfires burning in Alberta as of May 29th, only two are classified as “out of control.”

Fairweather says one of those fires is close to Fox Lake in north central Alberta, but is not threatening the community. Alberta Wildfire has resources focused on that blaze and other potential hotspots to prevent the spread of fires.

The forecast for this week could pose a challenge: Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot, with temperatures in the high 20s, as well as dry and windy.

“We call them cross over conditions when you see higher temperatures than the relative humidity,” Fairweather explained.

“That’s prime weather for fires to start and spread quickly.”

Some relief does come for areas in central and northwestern Alberta Thursday, as a cool-down and some rain brings the danger rating down.

Much of northern Alberta is currently under a fire advisory, meaning no open burns are permitted other than campfires or barbecues. But as hot, dry conditions continue, Fairweather is urging Albertans to check with Alberta Fire Bans before starting any fires.

In Jasper, Parks Canada will perform prescribed burns near the East Gate to reduce the risk of uncontrolled fires and reduce the Mountain Pine Beetle population. The fire will be 350 hectares off the side of Highway 16 east of Miette Hot Springs Road, and is scheduled for later this week.

As always, whether or not you think it’s prescribed, Albertans are urged to report all wildfire activity to 310-FIRE.