Former Roughrider Justin Cox found not guilty in assault case

A former CFL Saskatchewan Roughrider player has been found not guilty of assault causing bodily harm.

Justin Cox was charged on April 18 after police were called to a Regina home.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was found with injuries consistent with a physical attack.

The judge told the Crown on Monday there was no evidence to support the charge after hearing from five Crown witnesses.

The Riders released Cox when the assault charge became public and the CFL also said he would no longer be allowed to play with any team in the league.

Cox said outside court he hopes to resume his career with the Roughriders.

“Like I stated on Twitter, the facts were there. I feel really good and hopefully football comes back into my life,” Cox said.

“This is the first step in proving myself of being innocent and the next step is trying to get the ban (lifted) in the CFL and try to get back with the Riders”

Cox’s lawyer, Sharron Fox, said she will be assisting his efforts to get back in the CFL.

“We will be in contact and there will be conversations with the commissioner of the CFL, and the various players that would hopefully be making a decision in his favour,” Fox said.

“Obviously there’s no guarantees, but our next step will be to notify them of the decision here today.”

