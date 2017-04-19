Justin Cox released from Riders after another domestic violence arrest

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released Justin Cox after the team was informed he was involved in another domestic violence incident.

The 24-year-old defensive back was charged with assault causing bodily harm after an investigation by police. It’s alleged that he got violent with a 23-year-old woman who he was intimate with.

On Sunday April 16, police were called to a house in the 2200 block of McTavish Street.

According to police the victim had sustained apparent injuries that were consistent with a physical assault.

After numerous attempts to locate the suspect police eventually arrested 24-year-old Justin Cox on April 18 and charged him with assault causing bodily harm.

The Riders released the statement below regarding the arrest.

In keeping with the provisions of the Canadian Football League’s Policy on Violence Against Women, appropriate outreaches are being made to local police, support and counselling organizations. The league policy expressly states that “the CFL condemns violence against women in all its forms.”

In 2015 Cox was released from the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL after he was charged with domestic violence, burglary and trespassing.

Cox will make his first court appearance on May 4.