Edmonton Eskimos training camp: Day 2

Football is a collision sport and injuries are part of it. The Edmonton Eskimos lived that reality Monday on day two of training camp with the loss of Canadian linebacker Cory Greenwood.

Greenwood left the field on a cart with an undisclosed injury that will be evaluated over the next few days.

Eskimos head coach Jason Maas is hoping for the best for Greenwood, who the Eskimos signed as a free agent in the off season, but said they have the depth to overcome the injury no matter how long it keeps him out.

“When we made the switch to Canadian at that postion we did it because of our depth” said Maas. “It’s unfortunate for Cory, but I don’t know the extent of the injury so I cant speculate until I find out more.”

Next up on the depth chart at the WILL linebacker spot are Blair Smith and Adam Konar

“We brought 75 guys in to compete and we had great expectations for Cory, but we have five guys behind him,” Maas said.

Greenwood had injury issues during his three years in Toronto playing in only 22 games, 12 of them last year.

Receiver Brandon Zylstra left early on day one, and was not on the field Tuesday due to a slight groin pull.

Two-a-days begin Tuesday. The Eskimos will be on the field for practises at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

It will also be the first practice session with pads on.

“I’m looking forward to the pads, that will help the offensive linemen blocking wise,” offensive lineman Colin Kelly said. “As for two-a-days its something we have to do, is it the most fun part? No, but we have to do it to get better.”