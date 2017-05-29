OPP investigating fatal crash between SUV and dump truck near Embro

Oxford OPP are continuing to investigate the cause of a fatal collision southwest of Embro, Ont. on Monday that left one person dead and sent another person to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Road 74 and 31st Line in Zorra Township around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a serious collision involving an SUV and a dual tandem dump truck, said Oxford OPP Const. Stacey Culbert.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 critical after motorcycle and transport collide in Dorchester

Details remain limited, but Culbert says the adult female driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, while the adult male driver of the truck was taken to nearby hospital for minor injuries and was being treated for shock. He has since been released.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of family.

According to investigators, the collision occurred at the intersection when the northbound truck struck the passenger side of the eastbound SUV, police said. The collision sent both vehicles into the ditch, with the SUV striking a hydro pole.

Road 74 is governed by stop signs at the intersection, police said.

READ MORE: ‘We will meet again’: Fatal crash separates soulmates, married almost 40 years

“The cause of the collision is still under investigation,” said Culbert, shortly before 5 p.m. “We have our OPP Technical Collision Investigators on scene, and Oxford EMS, of course, [is] on scene, as well as Zorra Township Fire. Right now, the area is going to be closed off for probably a couple more hours.”

31st Line remains closed from Road 78 to Hwy. 2 and Road 74 remains closed from 29th Line to 33rd Line as of 6:30 p.m.

The collision knocked out power to 35 customers in the area, according to Hydro One. The utility said crews were working in the area and that power would be restored by 11 p.m.