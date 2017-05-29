Time is running out to claim winning lotto ticket sold in Hamilton

Time is running out for the person who holds an unclaimed lottery ticket that was sold in Hamilton, Ont. nearly a year ago.

The LOTTO MAX ticket for the June 10, 2016 draw is worth $105,837.80.

READ MORE: Man who lost home in Fort McMurray wildfire wins big in charity lottery

Ontario Lottery and Gaming officials say anyone possessing this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Prize Centre at 20 Dundas Street West in Toronto before 6 p.m. on Monday, June 12, 2017.

READ MORE: More OLG money flows into Hamilton and Brantford

The winning numbers for that ticket were 5, 11, 15, 26, 27, 33, 39 and the Bonus number is 46.

Players must match six of the seven main numbers, plus the Bonus number to win the $105,837.80 prize.