B.C. Green party Andrew Weaver agrees to support John Horgan’s NDP party

The B.C. Green Party has reached an agreement to support the NDP party and topple the current government led by Premier Christy Clark.

The announcement was made jointly by the parties’ leaders Andrew Weaver and John Horgan Monday afternoon.

Negotiations between the Greens, NDP and Christy Clark’s Liberals have been ongoing since the May 9 election which resulted in a minority government.

The election did not produce a clear winner in the 87-seat legislature, with the Liberals taking 43 seats, the NDP 41 and the Greens three, leaving the Green party with the balance of power.

Both Horgan and Weaver have said in past news conferences that their parties share common goals like electoral reform, opposition to the Kinder Morgan pipeline and reforming campaign financing.

Following the announcement, Clark will have to recall the legislature to test the confidence of the house. If the B.C. Greens and NDP defeat the current government in a confidence motion, Clark would need to decide between resigning or asking for a new election.

Also of note, the Lt.-Gov. has an option of asking the Green and NDP party leaders to govern without an election.

Details of the agreement will be released Tuesday.

~ with files from Canadian Press