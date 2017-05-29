Calgary city council changes rules on temporary signs

Temporary signs placed on public lands, like those used during an election campaign, have a new set of rules to abide by after Calgary city council voted in favour of updating the temporary sign bylaw.

Among the changes in the new bylaw:

Temporary signs won’t be allowed in playground zones

People holding temporary signs will not be allowed at overpasses

All signs for the same company or candidate must be spaced 20-metres apart

Height of signs will be regulated

Political candidates will be given 72 hours to remove their signs after an election

The bylaw also would restrict the time election-related signs would be allowed on public property. In the case of municipal elections, signs would be allowed after the closure of nominations.

“I disagree with the proposed timelines for election signage for municipal elections,” wrote Mayor Naheed Nenshi — absent from the meeting — in a note to council. “Since we have fixed-date elections and the official campaign period is very short, I think restricting signs to only after nominations have closed is not quite enough time.”

“That turns off people,” said Coun. Joe Magliocca. “I’d be turned off. Seeing hundreds of signs on every boulevard is absolutely useless to me. If you want to get your name out there, do it the old fashioned way. Put the boots on the ground and go door knocking.”

The proposal was rejected by a 9-3 vote.

This is the first update to the temporary signs bylaw in 20 years.

Calgary’s next municipal election is on Oct. 16, 2017.