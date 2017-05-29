Decision expected in preliminary inquiry for Edward Downey, accused of killing Sara Baillie and daughter Taliyah Marsman

A decision is expected Monday in the preliminary inquiry for a Calgary man accused of killing Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman.

Provincial court judge Gerry Meagher will rule if there’s enough evidence to order Edward Downey to stand trial.

Downey is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the case. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Baillie was found dead inside her northwest Calgary home on July 11, 2016, sparking an Alberta-wide Amber Alert for her daughter.

Three days later, the search for Marsman came to a heartbreaking end when Calgary police found her body just outside of the city limits.

Police said they believed Marsman was killed just hours after Baillie.

The hearing began in April with four days of evidence, then continued for a day and a half earlier this month.

Evidence presented in the preliminary inquiry, as well as the identities of witnesses testifying, are protected by a publication ban.