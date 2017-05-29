Police looking for man after alleged sexual assault in Brampton parking lot

Police in Brampton are looking for a suspect after an alleged sexual assault in which two people met up through an online dating app.

Investigators from Peel’s Special Victims Unit say an 18-year-old female agreed to an early morning meeting around 6:00 a.m. on Friday, with an unknown man in a parking lot in Brampton where the incident is said to have taken place.

The suspect is a male around 5’8″, believed to be about 25 to 30 years old, with tattoos on the inside of both his left and right forearms. He was last seen operating a dark grey sport utility vehicle with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the Special Victims Unit at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3460, or call Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).