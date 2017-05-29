Crime
May 29, 2017 10:37 am

Regina police investigating possible shooting

By Web Producer  Global News

Investigators are still on scene in Regina’s east end after shots apparently rang out earlier this morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Fines Drive shortly before 4 a.m. for reports of gun fire.

Police tape continues to block off a complex in the neighbourhood and one person has been taken into custody.

Neighbours say they were shaken when police knocked on their door and told them to leave the building.

