Is this Canada’s next Prime Minister?

Not since John Diefenbaker have Conservatives in Canada been led by someone from Saskatchewan. But 38 year old Andrew Scheer is now the man who will go toe to toe with Justin Trudeau in 2019. Scheer narrowly beat out favourite Maxime Bernier at the Conservative convention on the week-end. You’ll hear part of a conversation I had with Scheer during the leadership race at 10:05 on 680 CJOB. Listen live at player.cjob.com