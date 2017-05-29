Lost Teddy Bears
May 29, 2017 9:07 am
Updated: May 29, 2017 9:54 am

Lost stuffed toys looking for owners after Winnipeg’s Teddy Bear Picnic

The 31st Teddy Bears’ Picnic took place Sunday. More than 22,000 people showed up for the fun, but some left behind their stuffed animals.

The Teddy Bears’ Picnic took place in Winnipeg this weekend, and amongst all the fun, some bears were separated from their owners.

On Sunday, the furry animals were left at the annual picnic at Assiniboine Park.

Staff collected any stray toys after the event and then released a photo showing the lost animals.

Anyone who recognizes one of the toys should contact The Children’s Hospital Foundation at 204-787-4000.

