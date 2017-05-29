London Bluesfest announces musical lineup, new venue
A London music festival is getting a major upgrade.
London Bluesfest will return to the city this August for a three-day festival at Harris Park. Last year’s edition was held in Victoria Park.
The music festival will feature The Wallflowers, Burton Cummings Band, Blood Sweat & Tears and The Rock Pack with lead singers of Toto, Foreigner, Asia and Journey.
Several local bands will also perform including Bill Durst and Bobnoxious, with officials set to announce additional acts in the coming weeks for a second stage.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. at Budweiser Gardens.
One day general admission will cost $49 while a three-day general admission pass will cost $136.
The festival will be in support of RockinWheel for spinal cord research.
Details on the 2017 “Eight Bar Blues” program, which will integrate the London Bluesfest at bars within the downtown core, will also be announced within the coming weeks.
