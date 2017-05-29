Commentary: Andrew who?

Have you ever heard of Andrew Scheer?

No, he’s not the guy who sings “Shape of you.”

That’s Ed Sheeran.

Andrew Scheer is the new leader of the federal Conservative party and will lead them into the next election.

Scheer is not a singer but he did raise his voice in his previous job as Speaker of the House.

He won the Conservative leadership contest over the weekend, beating out frontrunner Maxime Bernier in the 13th round to lead the party.

At 38 years of age, he makes Justin Trudeau look like an elder statesman.

In a world where (lately) followers have been quick to vote for a popular candidate with more celebrity flash than tradition, it’s hard to believe Scheer beat out 14 others in a race that once included Kevin O’Leary.

So, I guess no one should be surprised when Canadians ask, “Andrew who?”

After the last election, the Conservatives went searching for a kinder, gentler party.

Tapping into a younger generation may help that.

READ MORE: Liberals brand Conservative leadership winner Scheer as social conservative extremist