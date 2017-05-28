Record numbers run in 39th annual Saskatchewan Marathon

Runners from around the world travelled to Saskatoon to run in the Saskatchewan Marathon. This year 3,998 people crossed the finish line, a record for the 39th annual event.

But no one did it faster than Ethiopian Teresa Fekensa, who won the marathon with a time of 2:43:50. It’s an impressive time, but one he wasn’t overly pleased with.

“The race wasn’t easy. It was very difficult because it was the first time for me,” Fekensa said.

According to his translator, the strong winds proved challenging.

Saskatoon’s own Erin Gardiner won the women’s marathon with a time of 3:01:42. It was her fifth year in a row taking the top prize.

“I was a little bit shocked to win this year. I hadn’t planned to run the full. I was registered in the 10-kilometre race until 2 p.m. CT yesterday,” Gardiner explained.

Gardiner says the competition is increasing as the word gets out about how beautiful the run is along the Meewasin Valley.

“We seem to be getting a bit more competitive runners coming into the race and we keep growing. That’s helpful and it makes it so much more exciting,” she added.

To celebrate Canada 150, each runner received a commemorative medal as they crossed the finish line, and the prize money was also bumped up. Just another reason to smile for Gardiner.