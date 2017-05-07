Thousands pack Assiniboine Park for annual police half marathon

WINNIPEG — More than 2000 runners laced up for the 13th annual Winnipeg Police Service half marathon Sunday morning.

In support of brain cancer research, runners had the choice to run a half marathon, 5 kilometre race, or a two person relay.

All money raised from the event will be going to the Canadian Cancer Society. Brain Canada will also be matching the donations dollar-for-dollar in support of the Canadian Brain Cancer Research Fund.

Runners made their way from Assiniboine Park to Wellington Crescent before making their way into Wolesley, and parts of downtown then back to the park.

Parts of Wellington Crescent were closed throughout the morning, but have since opened.