Assiniboine
May 7, 2017 12:36 pm
Updated: May 7, 2017 12:37 pm

Thousands pack Assiniboine Park for annual police half marathon

By Reporter  Global News

All proceeds from the race will be going toward brain cancer research.

Mike Arsenault/Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — More than 2000 runners laced up for the 13th annual Winnipeg Police Service half marathon Sunday morning.

In support of brain cancer research, runners had the choice to run a half marathon, 5 kilometre race, or a two person relay.

All money raised from the event will be going to the Canadian Cancer Society. Brain Canada will also be matching the donations dollar-for-dollar in support of the Canadian Brain Cancer Research Fund.

Runners made their way from Assiniboine Park to Wellington Crescent before making their way into Wolesley, and parts of downtown then back to the park.

Parts of Wellington Crescent were closed throughout the morning, but have since opened.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assiniboine
Half
Marathon
Montreal Police
park
Race
Service
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News