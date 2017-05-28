New Brunswick ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event surpasses fundraising goal

The sixth annual “Touch-a-Truck” event in Hanwell, N.B., brought out thousands of people and raised $15,400 in support of two charities.

More than 4,000 people showed up to the event at Yard Gear to see dozens of different kinds of trucks. Organizers said funds raised will be split evenly between the Sergeant Mark Gallagher Vocational School Project and the Greater-Fredericton chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

Hanwell Mayor Chris Melvin said it’s the first year proceeds from the event will also go to support MADD.

“We’ve got vehicles here from the City of Fredericton, we’ve got vehicles here from Hanwell, Upper Kingsclear, Harvey, lots of sirens… lots of ear plugs were given out as well,” Melvin said.

He said Sgt. Mark Gallagher was on a peacekeeping mission in Haiti with the RCMP when he died in his apartment as a result of the earthquake of January 12, 2010.

Greater-Fredericton-area MADD president Danielle Cole said the organization is honoured to be involved with the event this year, and to have donations go directly to their chapter.

“We are in need, especially with the legalization of marijuana, it’s going to require new equipment for officers and a lot of new awareness programs,” Cole said.