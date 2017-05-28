William Sandeson murder trial to enter 7th week Monday

The first-degree murder trial for Dalhousie medical student William Sandeson will enter its seventh week on Monday.

Sandeson, 24, stands accused of killing fellow Dalhousie student Taylor Samson, 22.

Samson was last seen alive on the evening of Aug. 15, 2015. His body has never been recovered.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard that Samson was last seen alive on surveillance video walking down the hallway of Sandeson’s Henry Street apartment with his alleged murderer.

Samson is seen entering Sandeson’s apartment but not leaving.

Sgt. Adrian Butler, a 24-year veteran of the RCMP, was qualified as an expert witness in the trial Thursday, meaning he was able to give opinion evidence to the court.

Butler testified that he examined photographs of the 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun that police seized from a safe inside Sandeson’s bedroom.

The gun was previously entered as evidence by Sgt. Sandra Johnston, a forensic identification officer with the Halifax Regional Police.

Based on the photos, Butler said he observed 44 spatter stains on the left side of the slide of the gun, all of which were very small.

In addition, he testified that there was a minimum of four blood stains on the muzzle of the gun, and a minimum of seven blood stains on right slide of the gun.

Sandeson’s younger brother Adam also took the stand, Thursday.

Adam testified that he was living at an apartment on Chestnut Street in Halifax in August 2015. On the morning of Aug. 17, he had multiple text messages from his brother when he woke up informing him that he was going to be stopping by his apartment with some laundry, something that wasn’t out of the ordinary.

Adam told the jury that he went to work and never saw his brother that day. He later found a backpack that was filled with marijuana.

When Adam questioned his brother about the drugs, he said William told him that they weren’t his. Adam testified that once he found out that William had been charged with murder, he and his roommates had a conversation about what to do with the drugs they found inside their Chestnut Street apartment.

The court previously heard testimony from one of Adam’s roommates, Nicholas Rotta-Loria, who said that they contacted a lawyer before turning the drugs over to the Halifax Regional Police.

Testimony is scheduled to resume Monday morning at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Global’s Natasha Pace will be live blogging from the proceedings.