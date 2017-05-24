Taylor Samson’s DNA found on items seized from Sandeson’s apartment, murder trial hears

Taylor Samson‘s DNA was found on items seized from William Sandeson‘s apartment at 1210 Henry St. in Halifax and at his family farm in Lower Truro, N.S., a Nova Scotia Supreme Court heard Wednesday.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing Samson in August 2015.

His body has never been located.

Florence Celestin, a forensic specialist who works with the RCMP in Ontario, told the court that she has been in the forensic field since 2002, working on more than 740 cases and testifying at a dozen trials.

Celestin says two swabs taken from the bathroom and kitchen of Sandeson’s apartment contained Samson’s DNA.

She testified that swabs of floor boards taken from Sandeson’s kitchen, a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun found inside a safe in Sandeson’s bedroom and a bullet police recovered from a window frame at the apartment all contained Samson’s DNA.

The 22-year-old’s DNA was also found on a swab taken from the trunk of Sandeson’s vehicle. In addition, a shower curtain, garbage bag, tarp and duffel bag that were seized from inside an old ice cream truck on a farm belonging to Sandeson’s family, all tested positive for Samson’s DNA.

Testimony continues Wednesday afternoon.

