Answers to commonly asked questions about the Sandeson murder trial

The William Sandeson murder trial has captivated thousands of people since it began. The case is now in its seventh week at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Sandeson is charged with the first-degree murder of Taylor Samson, 22.

Samson’s body has never been found.

Here are some answers to a few of the most frequently asked questions about the Sandeson trial.

Question: How does William Sandeson act during court proceedings?

Answer: William Sandeson sits quietly with his lawyers, Eugene Tan and Brad Sarson, while inside the courtroom.

He can often be seen taking notes while witnesses are testifying and often speaks to his lawyers during cross-examination.

On the opening day of his eight week trial, Tan told Global News that Sandeson was “doing very well” and “confident”.

Sandeson has been actively involved in his own defence. His lawyers say he has reviewed every report and watched every piece of video that has been presented in court.

The 24-year-old has also obtained special permission from both the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth and the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to have access to a computer so he can follow along with proceedings.

Question: Are there family members of either the victim or the accused in court for the trial?

Answer: Some of Taylor Samson’s family members, including his mother Linda Boutiller, have been at every day of the trial since it started.

In addition to Boutiller, several of Samson’s friends have also been sitting through the case.

There have not been any known members of Sandeson’s family in attendance with the exception of his younger brother, Adam, who was called as a crown witness.

Question: Are people in the courtroom able to see the evidence in the case?

Answer: Yes and no. Some of the physical exhibits – like a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun seized from Sandeon’s bedroom, chunks of floor boards that police removed from his Henry Street apartment and items that police located during a search at the Sandeson family farm are physical exhibits and are shown in the courtroom.

Some of the other exhibits that have been entered as evidence – like text messages, photobooks, etc. – are handed directly to each one of the jury members. Most of those items are unable to be seen in the courtroom, unless they are displayed on a monitor by either the crown or the defence.

Question: Is the general public allowed in the courtroom?

Answer: Yes. The general rule is that trials in Canada are open to the public and may be reported.

However, when a judge issues a publication ban, the media is not allowed to report what is being said in court.

In this particular case, since it is a jury trial, anything said outside the presence of the seven-man, seven-woman jury is covered under a publication ban.

Question: How long is the trial scheduled to last?

Answer: A total of 32 court days over eight weeks have been set aside to hear William Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial.

