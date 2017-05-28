Armed men steal liquor from Dartmouth home

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that took place in Dartmouth Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to a residence in the 100 block of Windmill Road shortly after 8 a.m.

A man, who had just returned home from walking his dog, reported being confronted by a man who pointed a handgun at him as he was making his way up the stairs of his home. The homeowner ran out of his home and yelled for someone to call police.

Police say the man witnessed three suspects run from his house to a dark coloured SUV with a silver grill and flee the area. The vehicle was last seen travelling up Brookside Avenue in reverse before turning down Jamieson Street.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident. Police say the only thing that was taken from the residence was alcohol.

The suspects are described as three black men, all around 6″ and skinny. Police say the men were wearing dark sweatpants and hoodies. The suspect with the firearm was wearing a white base ball hat and the other two were wearing dark toques.

No arrests have been made yet.

Police do not believe this was a random act. Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crimestoppers.