Nova Scotia election: PC candidate Tim Halman elected in Dartmouth East

PC candidate Tim Halman has been elected in the riding of Dartmouth East.

This was a riding to watch because it was up for grabs by any of the parties. The riding was originally held by independent MLA Andrew Younger who was running for his seat once more. However, early in the campaign he withdrew his candidacy.

Halman is a teacher at Prince Andrew High School.

The riding was won by Younger in 2009, but done so under the Liberal banner. He was dismissed from caucus and cabinet in 2015 after he was accused of misleading reporters about a court case in which he was called as a witness to testify but invoked parliamentary privilege when he refused to testify. He then continued as an independent MLA.

Prior to Younger’s win, the riding went to all three parties. Former Liberal MLA Jim Smith represented the riding for almost 20 years.

The riding was first created in 1978.