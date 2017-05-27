Man recovering in hospital after being pronounced dead at Calgary crash scene

A man initially pronounced dead at the scene of a serious crash in northeast Calgary on Saturday afternoon is now recovering in hospital.
Police and EMS were called to the scene of a serious collision between a pickup truck and semi on 52 Street and Madigan Drive NE at about 1 p.m.
The driver of the pickup was initially declared dead at the scene, but paramedics were able to revive him.
He was then taken to Foothills hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. His status has since been upgraded to non-life-threatening.
The driver of the semi truck was not injured, according to police.
Traffic in the area was diverted as crews investigated the collision.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.