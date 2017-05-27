Traffic
May 27, 2017 5:08 pm

Man recovering in hospital after being pronounced dead at Calgary crash scene

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A pick-up truck is seen damaged after colliding with a semi-truck in northeast Calgary Saturday afternoon.

Global News
A man initially pronounced dead at the scene of a serious crash in northeast Calgary on Saturday afternoon is now recovering in hospital.

Police and EMS were called to the scene of a serious collision between a pickup truck and semi on 52 Street and Madigan Drive NE at about 1 p.m.

The driver of the pickup was initially declared dead at the scene, but paramedics were able to revive him.

He was then taken to Foothills hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. His status has since been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured, according to police.

Traffic in the area was diverted as crews investigated the collision.

