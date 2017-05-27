Man recovering in hospital after being pronounced dead at Calgary crash scene

A man initially pronounced dead at the scene of a serious crash in northeast Calgary on Saturday afternoon is now recovering in hospital.

Police and EMS were called to the scene of a serious collision between a pickup truck and semi on 52 Street and Madigan Drive NE at about 1 p.m.

Serious vehicle accident at 52 Street X Madigan Drive NE. Traffic being diverted. Will advise when intersection re-opened. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 27, 2017

The driver of the pickup was initially declared dead at the scene, but paramedics were able to revive him.

He was then taken to Foothills hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. His status has since been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured, according to police.

Traffic in the area was diverted as crews investigated the collision.