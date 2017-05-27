Winnipegger qualifies for final at Canoe Sprint World Cup

Winnipegger Nadya Crossman-Serb has advanced to the C2 women’s 500m final at an ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup event in Hungary.

The competition is the 20-year-old’s first since being forced to crowdfund $7,000 to participate in the national team trials.

RELATED: High bill could sink Olympic dream of Winnipeg canoeist

Crossman-Serb along with teammate Anne-Sophie Lavoie-Parent of Quebec finished in second place in their semi-final heat with a time of 2:05.004 to qualify for Sunday’s championship race. The duo clocked a 2:04.690 earlier in the preliminary round.

Crossman-Serb is the first ever woman from Manitoba to make the national team. She’s won several medals in the past as part of Canada’s canoe crew including a silver at the 2016 ICF U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships.