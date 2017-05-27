Cyclists gather for Ellen’s Tour de Sussex in memory of Ellen Watters

Cyclists came together in Sussex, N.B., on Saturday to remember their comrade Ellen Watters, who passed away in December following a cycling accident in her hometown.

More than 150 cyclists took part in Ellen’s Tour de Sussex in memory of Watters, and to raise funds for bursaries that will go to support young up-and-coming female athletes.

Event organizers Molly Monahan and Katie Scott said they were close friends with Watters despite moving away to different cities and said they last saw her the day before her accident when the three met to discuss a business plan on starting a line of cycling merchandise.

READ MORE: Friends remember New Brunswick cyclist Ellen Watters, call for provincial road safety change

Monahan said the event was “bittersweet,” but said it’s what Watters would have wanted.

“I think she’d just be bouncing off the walls if she were here. She would just be running everywhere and screaming and shouting and cheering everyone on and would be so proud of all of the people who haven’t spent any time on a bike since childhood, and they’re here because of her, so she’d just be thrilled,” Monahan said.

Around 150 cyclists gathered in #Sussex today for Ellen's Tour de Sussex @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/FEJ9JTnCFJ — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) May 27, 2017

READ MORE: New Brunswick cyclist Ellen Watters’ death leads to push for ‘Ellen’s Law’

Cyclists at the event could be seen wearing blue and pink socks with “Ellen H20” printed on them. Monahan said that was a common nickname for Watters, and said after the accident, she wanted to move ahead with cycling merchandise like they had discussed. She said she didn’t think the first item would be in memory of one of them.

Monahan said she and Watters had plans to bike across Canada this summer, and said it’s still something she plans on doing.

Scott said the event went well, and said she was happy to see so many cyclists out to honour Watters.

Many people at Ellen's Tour de Sussex rocked socks with her nickname "Ellen H20" on them with proceeds helping young up & coming cyclists pic.twitter.com/rWvlFDeaGu — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) May 27, 2017

“She wouldn’t have wanted people to sit around and be sad and that kind of stuff. She would have wanted people to get out there and put on rides and make socks and do whatever it is that made us feel better and made her memory live on in a happy, outdoorsy kind of way,” Scott said.

READ MORE: ‘Ellen’s Law’ rallies in New Brunswick draw hundreds in push for better cyclist safety

Cyclists had a choice between 20-, 60- and 100-km rides. Erica Johnson participated in the 20-km ride and said if Watters was around, she likely would have done the 100-km ride twice with a smile.

“Ellen and I were good friends growing up too and I knew her quite well through the community, and I for sure wanted to be a part of anything I could to bring her memory. She would have just loved today for sure,” Johnson said.

READ MORE: Saint John Common Council throws support behind ‘Ellen’s Law’

Ellen’s Law comes into effect June 1

Ellen’s Law comes into effect June 1, 2017, and many cyclists at the event said they noticed a difference in the amount of space drivers would give them. The law requires motorists give cyclists a metre of space on the road. Drivers are allowed to cross to the other side of the dividing line when it’s safe to do so in order to give riders space.

Cyclist Scott Hearn took part in the 20-km ride and said it was his first ride of the season.

“People were pretty respectful of the bikers that were out there, giving them a lot of leeway so it’s a good sign, a good start I think,” Hearn said.

“I really noticed a lot of the drivers actually pulling out ’cause eventually, once you got spaced out, you’re biking by yourself, so even if you were just one biker, they were really giving you that one metre, at least, which was nice to see,” Johnson said.

Monahan said it’s “great” that drivers are starting to be more aware of cyclists.