Saint John Common Council throws support behind ‘Ellen’s Law’

Saint John Common Council has thrown its support behind the growing push for legislation to improve safety for cyclists in New Brunswick – a law now being referred to as “Ellen’s Law.”

The law is named after 28-year-old Apohaqui, N.B. native and cyclist Ellen Watters who died less than a week after she was hit by a vehicle while training in the Sussex area on Dec. 23. She was signed to ride professionally in 2017.

Under the legislation, drivers would be required to give at least one metre clearance when passing a bicycle. Similar laws are enforced in Ontario and Nova Scotia.

The motion, by Mayor Don Darling, comes days after hundreds of people came together for rallies in Saint John and Moncton on Jan. 1 in support of the legislation.

In a submission to council that included the motion, Darling wrote that the mayors of Fredericton and Moncton are also calling for the legislation to be passed.

Council unanimously supported Darling’s motion on Monday to write the provincial Minister of Justice and Public Safety, Denis Landry, in support of the law.