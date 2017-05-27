No service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations this weekend.

There is no subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations this weekend in Toronto.
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said the closure is due to city work on the Prince Edward Viaduct and regular TTC maintenance.
Shuttle buses will be operating between the stations throughout the closure.
Bay station is closed but all other stations will remain open.
