Canada
May 27, 2017 11:11 am
Updated: May 27, 2017 11:15 am

No service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations this weekend.

By Web Writer  Global News

A Toronto Transit Commission logo can be seen on a subway car in this March 2010 file photo.

Stephen C. Host / File / The Canadian Press
A A

There is no subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations this weekend in Toronto.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said the closure is due to city work on the Prince Edward Viaduct and regular TTC maintenance.

Shuttle buses will be operating between the stations throughout the closure.

Bay station is closed but all other stations will remain open.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Broadview station
Line 2
st. george station
Subway
Subway Closure
Toronto Subway
Toronto transit
TTC

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News