Truck smashes into four vehicles, one building in Terwillegar area

A driver and two of his passengers were taken into custody Friday night, following a crash in Terwillegar.

Witnesses say the men got into a pickup truck outside a pub near 40th Avenue and Terwillegar Drive. The driver reversed, hit 3 parked cars, and then hit a fourth while attempting to flee the scene.

The witnesses say the driver then tried to turn around back into the lot and smashed into the Riverbend Family Dental Care building.

A waitress at the bar told the responding police officers all three men had been drinking and when she offered to call them a cab they refused.

Police arrested the men. No one was hurt in the incident, however there are likely thousands of dollars worth of damages to the building.

No names have been released, with no word on possible charges.