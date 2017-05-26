Crash
May 26, 2017 7:17 pm
Updated: May 26, 2017 7:37 pm

Southbound lanes of Perimeter Highway closed after major crash

By Online Producer  Global News

Southbound lanes were closed and northbound lanes were limited to one after a major crash late Friday afternoon.

Global SkyView-1 Helicopter
A A

WINNIPEG — Little is known about what caused a crash on the Perimeter Highway just south of Portage Avenue  late Friday afternoon. 

The City of Winnipeg tweeted about the incident shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Southbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway were closed and being rerouted at Portage Avenue. 

Northbound lanes were limited to one. 

A number of vehicles were pulled over to the shoulder of the road including a number of motorcyclists and a tarp lay on the road.

No official information has been released regarding the crash.

More to come

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
Major Incident
Perimeter Highway
Traffic
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News