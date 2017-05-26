Southbound lanes of Perimeter Highway closed after major crash
WINNIPEG — Little is known about what caused a crash on the Perimeter Highway just south of Portage Avenue late Friday afternoon.
The City of Winnipeg tweeted about the incident shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Southbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway were closed and being rerouted at Portage Avenue.
Northbound lanes were limited to one.
A number of vehicles were pulled over to the shoulder of the road including a number of motorcyclists and a tarp lay on the road.
No official information has been released regarding the crash.
More to come
