Southbound lanes of Perimeter Highway closed after major crash

WINNIPEG — Little is known about what caused a crash on the Perimeter Highway just south of Portage Avenue late Friday afternoon.

The City of Winnipeg tweeted about the incident shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Southbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway were closed and being rerouted at Portage Avenue.

Northbound lanes were limited to one.

A number of vehicles were pulled over to the shoulder of the road including a number of motorcyclists and a tarp lay on the road.

No official information has been released regarding the crash.

More to come