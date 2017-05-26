Toronto boy, 16, accused of posting intimate images of ex-girlfriend online
TORONTO – Police in Toronto say a 16-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly posting intimate images of his former girlfriend online.
Police say the two were in a relationship and the boy allegedly put the images online after they broke up.
Investigators allege the girl did not know the images were being put online.
They say the boy was arrested on Sunday and is charged with two counts of publishing an intimate image, and one count of uttering threats.
Police are urging parents to be aware of what their children are doing online, and to monitor their social media profiles.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
