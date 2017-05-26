Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask. man charged with murder

A Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask., man has been charged with the second-degree murder of 27-year-old Lucas Lerat.

Police arrested and charged 26-year-old Patrick Tuckanow on Thursday.

They responded to a disturbance outside a business in the 500-block of Hudson Avenue in Fort Qu’Appelle around 11 p.m. on May 13.

When they arrived, they found Lerat with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died of his injuries.

Tuckanow appeared in Fort Qu’Appelle provincial court on Friday and will appear again on May 29.

Fort Qu’Appelle is approximately 75 kilometres northeast of Regina.