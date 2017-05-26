4 charged after firearm, drugs and cash seized by police at 2 Mississauga homes

Four people are facing charges after police seized a firearm, cash and large quantities of drugs from two Mississauga homes.

Peel Regional Police executed search warrants at a residence on Riverside Place, near River Grove Avenue and Main Street, and on Regency Drive, near Mavis and Rathburn roads, on Thursday.

Police say a Bryco Arms .25 calibre pistol, ammunition, and a large quantity of Canadian currency was seized.

A large quantity of drugs was also allegedly seized including 5.6 kilograms of cocaine, 13.05 kilograms of marijuana, 6101 oxycodone pills, 31.15 ounces of MDMA, and 9.17 ounces of hashish.



Jason Cervini, 34, Carlos Louro, 56, and Michael Ormonde, 39, all of Mississauga, are charged with a dozen offences including possession of an unlicensed firearm, careless storage of firearm and ammunition, possession of a prohibited weapon, weapons dangerous, and possession of proceeds of crime.

The three also face possession for the purpose of trafficking charges for each drug seized.

Anna Korneitchouk, 27, of Mississauga has been charged separately for possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana.

Cervini, Louro, and Ormonde appeared at a Brampton court on Friday and are being held for a special bail hearing. Korneitchouk was released on a promise to appear for her first court appearance on June 29.