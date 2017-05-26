Alberta RCMP looking for ‘habitual’ lottery ticket and vehicle thief’s luck to end

RCMP are looking for the public’s help in tracking down a man they said has made a “habit” of stealing lottery tickets from convenience stores and then getting away in a stolen vehicle.

On the evening of May 19, Mounties were called to the Express 24 convenience store in the Red Deer neighbourhood of Highland Green.

A man had reportedly stolen a tray of lottery tickets before fleeing the scene in a stolen silver Pontiac Grand Am.

Police say the car had been reported taken from Aldersyde the previous day.

Police believe the same man is responsible for a similar theft at the same location. On that occasion, he drove away in a stolen Ford F-350 truck which had been reported missing from Blackfalds. The truck was later recovered in Red Deer.

The suspect is tall, approximately 40 to 50 years old, and in both instances wore a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP.